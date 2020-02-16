Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Kansas City Southern worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $173.64. 917,688 shares of the stock traded hands. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $105.63 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

