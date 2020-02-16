Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Synopsys worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $163.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

