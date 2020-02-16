Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

SYN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

