T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Billion

Analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report sales of $11.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.72 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $47.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $48.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $50.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Nomura lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

