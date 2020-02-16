Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

TSM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

