Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.43 ($52.83).

Several research firms have weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

ETR:TLX opened at €48.04 ($55.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.93. Talanx has a 1-year low of €32.86 ($38.21) and a 1-year high of €48.22 ($56.07).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

