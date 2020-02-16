Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $72.92 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.