Taseko Mines (TGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.