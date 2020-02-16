TCF National Bank Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

