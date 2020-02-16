TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

