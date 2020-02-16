Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Teleflex worth $54,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.65. 175,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average is $355.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $390.21.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

