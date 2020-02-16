Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Tenet Healthcare worth $53,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.