Terracoin Market Cap Hits $851,697.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a total market cap of $851,697.00 and $153.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.04377937 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00769236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.