Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

