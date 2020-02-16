The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:GEO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

