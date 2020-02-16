Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.