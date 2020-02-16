TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of TransAlta worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.