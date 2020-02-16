Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.