TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,401 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.79% of TriNet Group worth $228,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

TriNet Group stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 46.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

