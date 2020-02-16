Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

