Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

