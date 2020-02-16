U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

