UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,553,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.67% of UDR worth $913,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,896,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,969,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $50.32. 2,099,585 shares of the company traded hands. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

