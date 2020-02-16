Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700,030 shares during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes accounts for approximately 5.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.13% of Ultrapar Participacoes worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.97. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

