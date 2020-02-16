United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.83 ($43.99).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.87 ($35.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.07 and a 200-day moving average of €30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. United Internet has a 1-year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1-year high of €37.25 ($43.31).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

