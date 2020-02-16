United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUGRY shares. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

