Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.25% of Unitil worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

