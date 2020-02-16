Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.