Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $130.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

