Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

