USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of USANA Health Sciences worth $59,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

