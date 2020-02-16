USD Coin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin and CPDAX. USD Coin has a market cap of $430.88 million and approximately $925.68 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.02680989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 429,628,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,657,225 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Poloniex, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, OKEx, Crex24, CPDAX, LATOKEN, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Korbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

