USDQ Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,259.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010044 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $5,259.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00440840 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 274.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006937 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012374 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

