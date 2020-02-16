V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00491941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $613.01 or 0.06187082 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00064613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009968 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,387,220 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

