Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,219 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.27% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.70 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

