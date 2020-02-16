Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

