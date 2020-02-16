Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

