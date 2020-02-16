Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.62 Million Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.78% of Myovant Sciences worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 179,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $3,304,318.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,623,079 shares in the company, valued at $822,849,576.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

