Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.80 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Hillenbrand worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,995,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585 in the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

