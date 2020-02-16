Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Boingo Wireless worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 932,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 237,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

