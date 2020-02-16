Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of RLI worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

