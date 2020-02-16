W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,556,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. 802,105 shares of the company were exchanged. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

