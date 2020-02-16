W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stake Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,262,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,371,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $307.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

