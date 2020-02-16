Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.458 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.