Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

