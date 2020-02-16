Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. Walmart posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

