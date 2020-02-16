Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

