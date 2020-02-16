Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

