Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

