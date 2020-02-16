Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 143,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,916,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 205,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

